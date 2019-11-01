Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $120.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.35.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

