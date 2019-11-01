Crossvault Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,486,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,637,000 after purchasing an additional 94,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,410,000 after purchasing an additional 717,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $95,982,000 after buying an additional 101,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,893,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,208,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,167 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of STX stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

