Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Crocs has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. Crocs’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Crocs by 127.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 57,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,450,000 after purchasing an additional 207,378 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 77.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 139,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 35.6% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 35,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.