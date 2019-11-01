Critical Analysis: TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (NASDAQ:DKILY)

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TCG BDC and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC 0 2 1 0 2.33 DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCG BDC presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.47%. Given TCG BDC’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR.

Dividends

TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. TCG BDC pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCG BDC and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC $207.53 million 4.11 $39.12 million $1.73 8.26 DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR $22.38 billion 1.83 $1.70 billion $0.59 23.62

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC. TCG BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TCG BDC and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC 22.04% 10.40% 5.13% DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

TCG BDC has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of TCG BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TCG BDC beats DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps, oil hydraulic valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

