Critical Analysis: Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (OTCMKTS:BVN)

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group alerts:

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a beta of 5.09, meaning that its share price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

61.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group $50,000.00 11.17 $21.25 million N/A N/A Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA $1.17 billion 3.34 -$13.44 million $0.32 47.94

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group does not pay a dividend. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group N/A -5.67% 3.52% Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA -2.91% 1.92% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA 2 1 2 0 2.00

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.86%. Given Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Summary

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA beats Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province. It also intends to produce direct reduced iron using advanced reduction rotary kiln technology with iron sand as the principal raw material. The company is based in Zhangjiakou, the People's Republic of China.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector; electrical transmission services; and energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.