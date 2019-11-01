Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,459. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Criteo has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

