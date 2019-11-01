Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been assigned a C$5.50 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.63.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.