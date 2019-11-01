Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.11)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $234-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.17 million.
Cree stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 0.91. Cree has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
