Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.11)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $234-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.17 million.

Cree stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81 and a beta of 0.91. Cree has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.14.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

