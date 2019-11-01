Credit Suisse Group Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $221.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $209.00 to $221.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.78.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,737,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,668,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,099.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

