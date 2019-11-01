Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE CS traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $12.62. 1,960,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,499. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

