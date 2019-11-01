Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €16.75 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.75 ($19.48) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.42 ($19.09).

ETR ENI opened at €13.56 ($15.76) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.21. ENI has a 52 week low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 52 week high of €16.02 ($18.63).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

