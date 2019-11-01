Craig L. Silliman Sells 1,349 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

