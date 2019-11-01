Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €49.68 ($57.77).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €43.05 ($50.06) on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €61.48 ($71.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.57.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

