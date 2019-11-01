Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Covalon Technologies Ltd (CVE:COV)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.99, approximately 22,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.51.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Covalon Technologies Ltd will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Covalon Technologies Ltd., an advanced medical technologies company, researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has three proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products that treat chronic and infected wounds, such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used in a family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

