Counterparty (XCP) Price Reaches $1.72 on Exchanges

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00018601 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Zaif and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,245.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.66 or 0.03004041 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00738719 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000488 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000453 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,420 coins. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

