Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Joseph P. Portera Sells 14,095 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $297.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

