CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,515.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 806,504 shares of company stock worth $89,305,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 888.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after acquiring an additional 858,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,974,000 after acquiring an additional 44,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,406,000 after acquiring an additional 292,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

