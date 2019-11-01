CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,345 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 0.75% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period.

IBDO opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

