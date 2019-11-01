CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 7.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

