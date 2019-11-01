CORDA Investment Management LLC. Buys 35,000 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned 1.73% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $22,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 153,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter.

IBDM stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

