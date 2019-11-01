Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE CTB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 416,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $35.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $189,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 74.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 80,829 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

