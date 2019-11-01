CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Trading Up 16.8%

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) shares were up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78, approximately 5,915 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

About CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

