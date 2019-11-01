Contrasting Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (NASDAQ:KURRY)

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loop Industries and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($0.39) -25.51 KURARAY CO LTD/ADR $5.46 billion 0.77 $305.40 million $3.48 10.39

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KURARAY CO LTD/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A -100.15% -63.43% KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 3.92% 6.47% 3.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Loop Industries and KURARAY CO LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 KURARAY CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loop Industries currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.73%. Given Loop Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than KURARAY CO LTD/ADR.

Dividends

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Loop Industries does not pay a dividend. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Loop Industries has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR beats Loop Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Kuraray Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses. Its Isoprene segment produces isoprene chemicals; thermoplastic elastomers; heat-resistant polyamide resins; liquid rubber as additive agent for automobile tires and others; and acrylic thermoplastic elastomers. The company's Functional Materials segment offers man made leather products; methacrylic resins for LCDs, automobile light covers, signboards, construction materials, and others; and dental materials for treating cavities. Its Fibers and Textile segment provides PVA fibers, which are reinforcing materials for cement, concrete, and others; non-woven fabrics for everyday goods, industrial products, and others; hook and loop fasteners for clothing, sporting goods, industrial materials, and others; and polyarylate fibers for rope, fishing net, and other industrial products. The company's Trading segment engages in the import, export, and wholesale of fibers and textiles, including polyester filaments and chemicals. Its Others segment offers membranes, activated carbons, and others. The company also engages in water purification, wastewater treatment, ballast water management system, and other businesses. Kuraray Co., Ltd. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

