Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Down 21.4% After Earnings Miss

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) shares fell 21.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.97, 1,667,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 414% from the average session volume of 324,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $236.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Container Store Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 884,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 51,202 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Container Store Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Container Store Group by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $248.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.35.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

