Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.52 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of CNSL stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $3.82. 1,212,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $250.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

