ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Earns Neutral Rating from Baader Bank

Baader Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Baader Bank currently has a $52.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 177,213 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

