ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

