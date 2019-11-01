Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $812,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,381,000 after buying an additional 313,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,913,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.28. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

