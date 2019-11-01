Conning Inc. Sells 3,275 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 3D Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $182.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

