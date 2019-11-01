Conning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,578,027,000 after buying an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $998,699,000 after buying an additional 205,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,579,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Bank of America raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

