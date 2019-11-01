Conning Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after buying an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,222,000 after purchasing an additional 508,554 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,898,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.08.

Shares of NOC opened at $352.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $223.63 and a one year high of $383.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

