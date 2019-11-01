Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $138.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 82.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.58.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

