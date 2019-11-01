Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,935 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $11,781,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $649,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPL shares. Argus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Buckeye Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $127,143.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Clair Keith St sold 5,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $205,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,546,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $452,090. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Buckeye Partners stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

