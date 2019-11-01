Conifer Management, L.L.C. Buys 53,275 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Stock

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) major shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. acquired 53,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $420,872.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Conifer Management, L.L.C. acquired 204,098 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,581,759.50.

Shares of GTT Communications stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. GTT Communications Inc has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $43.35.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.66 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTT. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on GTT Communications from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on GTT Communications from $42.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 68.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the second quarter worth about $189,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in GTT Communications in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GTT Communications in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

