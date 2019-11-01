Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Up 5.9%

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, 274,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 887,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

The company has a market cap of $11.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,347 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

