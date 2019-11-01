Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Update

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 539,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

CHCT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,309. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $944.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.71. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $48.99.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.91%. Research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 88,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.41.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

