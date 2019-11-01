Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $91.53 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,249,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,249 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $91,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3,151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 421,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 408,217 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,052,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after buying an additional 352,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,819,000 after buying an additional 278,907 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,950,000.

EFAV opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

