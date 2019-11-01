Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $52.27 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 993,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $52,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $25,896,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 906,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 307,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,676,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,972,000 after acquiring an additional 277,311 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,965,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 368,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after acquiring an additional 211,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $53.43.

