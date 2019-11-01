Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 23,350 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $65,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.35.

WMT stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $120.71. The company has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.