Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 21,956 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.46% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $127,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $169.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $171.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average of $165.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

