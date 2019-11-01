Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

FIX opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, CFO William George III purchased 1,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,631.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,690,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $268,060 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comfort Systems USA (FIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.