Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 722,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,560,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Comcast by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 290,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,115,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 60,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,160,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $142,481,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,202,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

