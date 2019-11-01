Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, VP Benjamin Auyeung sold 6,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $235,537.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,950.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $37.52 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $900.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

