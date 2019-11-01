Columbus Circle Investors Makes New $464,000 Investment in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $154,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 239,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $670,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sonos by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $1,715,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $20.00 price objective on Sonos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $92,987.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Sonos had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $260.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

