Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.01-3.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.15.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.40. 656,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,467. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

