Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stake Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 3,676.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,296 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $16,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,376,000 after acquiring an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 82,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Colliers International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

