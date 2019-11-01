CogState (ASX:CGS) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CogState Limited (ASX:CGS) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.35 ($0.25), approximately 420,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.36 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.23. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

About CogState (ASX:CGS)

Cogstate Limited, a cognitive science company, provides computerized cognitive tests for clinical trials, academic research, healthcare, and brain injury applications in Australia and internationally. The company's services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis, and reporting.

