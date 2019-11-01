Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions updated its FY19 guidance to $3.95-3.98 EPS.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.23. 3,502,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 452 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $29,059.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

