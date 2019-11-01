Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Posts Earnings Results

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$610.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of Cogeco stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. Cogeco has a one year low of C$54.93 and a one year high of C$103.53.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cogeco from C$99.50 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.