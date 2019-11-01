Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $634,950,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $336,519,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $240,454,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $230,595,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter worth about $212,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.41. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

